The Shape of Water, de Guillermo del Toro, fue la gran ganadora de la noche con 4 premios de 13 nominaciones.
Esta es la lista de ganadores del Oscar 2018:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
The Shape of Water
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
”Remember Me” de Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez
BANDA MUSICAL
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
DIRECCIÓN DE FOTOGRAFÍA
Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins
GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Get Out, Jordan Peele
GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
The Silent Child
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Coco
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Dear Basketball
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
A Fantastic Woman
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
The Shape of Water
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Dunkirk
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Dunkirk, Richard King y Alex Gibson
MEJOR LARGO DOCUMENTAL
Icarus
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE
Darkest Hour
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sam Rockwell
