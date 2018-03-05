1 min de lectura

The Shape of Water, de Guillermo del Toro, fue la gran ganadora de la noche con 4 premios de 13 nominaciones.

Esta es la lista de ganadores del Oscar 2018:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

The Shape of Water

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

”Remember Me” de Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez

BANDA MUSICAL

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

DIRECCIÓN DE FOTOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Get Out, Jordan Peele

GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

The Silent Child

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Coco

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Dear Basketball

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

A Fantastic Woman

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

The Shape of Water

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Dunkirk

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Dunkirk, Richard King y Alex Gibson

MEJOR LARGO DOCUMENTAL

Icarus

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

Darkest Hour

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sam Rockwell