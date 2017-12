¿El verdadero significado de Mother!?

Dirigido por:

Darren Aronofsky

Con:

Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer

Rating:

R (Restricted)

academy award® winners jennifer lawrence (silver linings playbook) and javier bardem (no country for old men) deliver unforgettable performances in academy award nominated darren aronofsky’s (black swan) praised opus. the film shattered audiences and critics around the world. it s been called darkly exhilarating (justin chang, los angeles times) and aronofsky’s most daring film yet (ben croll, indiewire). experience the visually arresting psychological thriller that will leave your heart pounding and your mind blown!